Cooperation between GEK Terna, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment for gaming concession at Helleniko

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Greece-based construction contractor GEK Terna on Thursday announced a strategic cooperation with τη Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) aimed at winning an integrated resort casino (IRC) concession at the Helleniko site - the massive but delay-plagued real development project in coastal southeast Athens.

Mohegan is among the contenders for the gaming license at the Helleniko site, while GEK Terna is among the biggest construction firms in Greece, with previous contracts including the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

The contract for building and operating a casino resort within the Helleniko property development - once it's finally extricated from Greek bureaucracy's layers of "red tape" - is valued at one billion euros.