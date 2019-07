Έκδοση με τα πολιτικά σκίτσα του Καρλ Λάγκερφελντ

Karl Lagerfeld.

"swipes" on Insta don't appear here, see my swipe of today abt Kaiser Karl's 🕶👗 next book:



In May "Karlikaturen" - political caricatures by #KarlLagerfeldRIP

Hamburg bookshop Felix Jud,, "Alsterarkaden". Editor Mr Steidl https://t.co/spQxk1XsVC said last nt pic.twitter.com/EKlBUwVJxD