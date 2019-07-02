Yield on 10-year Greek bond at record low ahead of expected ND elex victory

By N. Stasinou

nstas@naftemporiki.gr

The yield for the benchmark 10-year Greek bond posted a spectacular decrease on Tuesday morning, slicing off 21 basis points to hover at 2.09 percent, a historic low.

The yields on Greek paper continue to fall ahead of Sunday's general election, where opinion polls and analysts' forecasts have center-right and pro-reform New Democracy replacing previously populist hard left SYRIZA party.

Yields on Greek bonds also "rode the coattails" of a rally throughout on the Eurozone, with investors apparently opting for the safety of sovereign debt amid global "saber-rattling" over trade sanctions.