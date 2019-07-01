Greek, Chinese shipping interests top bulker transactions in 2019; tankers sector dominated by former

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Greek and Chinese shipping interests have dominated transactions for bulkers so far in 2019, with companies from either side involved in 130 out of the 237 deals, according to Allied Shipbroking.

Chinese shipping companies have recorded the purchase of 71 bulk carriers, transactions valued at 656.5 million USD), whereas Greek interests posted 58 purchases for 832.6 million USD.

According to Intermodal, the Chinese are mostly focusing on vessels built between 2000 to 2005, while Greeks are looking for ship of up to 12 years old.

Conversely, Greek shipping companies and owners hold a dominant position in terms of tanker transactions, having spent 517 million USD for 32 vessels in 2019, double the figure for Chinese interests, which have spent 180 million USD.