Reports: Judicial council leaning towards rejecting N17 terrorist's appeal for jail furlough

A first instance court judicial council in the central Greece city of Volos is reportedly recommending that an appeal by a convicted terrorist assassin for another prison furlough be denied, following a previous rejection by a similar council, but with a different composition of members.

The appeal for a prison furlough by notorious "November 17" terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas comes after his request for a seventh-straight furlough from a Volos-area prison farm was denied.

The appeal will be formally decided on Wednesday.

Recently retired supreme court chief prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou has recommended that the previous rejection be overturned by a high court tribunal, which was the case, meaning that the request would be heard by a local judicial council with other members.