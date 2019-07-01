Reports: Judicial council leaning towards rejecting N17 terrorist's appeal for jail furlough

Monday, 01 July 2019 20:16
UPD:20:23
Eurokinissi/ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΜΙΣΙΝΑΣ
A- A A+

A first instance court judicial council in the central Greece city of Volos is reportedly recommending that an appeal by a convicted terrorist assassin for another prison furlough be denied, following a previous rejection by a similar council, but with a different composition of members.

The appeal for a prison furlough by notorious "November 17" terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas comes after his request for a seventh-straight furlough from a Volos-area prison farm was denied.

The appeal will be formally decided on Wednesday.

Recently retired supreme court chief prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou has recommended that the previous rejection be overturned by a high court tribunal, which was the case, meaning that the request would be heard by a local judicial council with other members.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών