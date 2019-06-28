Govt extends 120-mo installment plan to eligible businesses to cover arrears to state

Friday, 28 June 2019 21:41
UPD:21:42
A- A A+

The outgoing Tsipras government this week announced that it was including businesses with arrears to the state in a 120-month installment plan, similar to a recently unveiled framework for taxpayers to cover arrears to the tax bureau and pension funds.

The development, less than 10 days before a general election in the country and with the current ruling SYRIZA party trailing its center-right rival, came after sharp opposition by business groups in the country, who said the previous 24- to 36-month plans were insufficient for a majority of legal entities.

Eligible business must have annual gross revenues not exceeding two million euros.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών