Govt extends 120-mo installment plan to eligible businesses to cover arrears to state

The outgoing Tsipras government this week announced that it was including businesses with arrears to the state in a 120-month installment plan, similar to a recently unveiled framework for taxpayers to cover arrears to the tax bureau and pension funds.

The development, less than 10 days before a general election in the country and with the current ruling SYRIZA party trailing its center-right rival, came after sharp opposition by business groups in the country, who said the previous 24- to 36-month plans were insufficient for a majority of legal entities.

Eligible business must have annual gross revenues not exceeding two million euros.