Largest ever haul of 'captagon' pills seized at Greek port

Friday, 28 June 2019 20:40
UPD:20:45
A- A A+

The largest ever haul of the amphetamine-type stimulant known as "Captagon" was recorded in Greece this week, with nearly 1.600 kilos of the drug - corresponding to more than 10 million pills -  seized in three containers at the port of Piraeus.

The containers had reportedly been shipped to Piraeus from the port of Latakia, in Syria, with a final destination, after transiting the Greek port, being China. A bill of lading for the containers claimed they contained only MDF boards, divided into 20 pallets.

The drugs were seized in a joint operation with the DEA.

The pills have been dubbed by the media as the ISIS terrorists' "chemical courage".  

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών