Largest ever haul of 'captagon' pills seized at Greek port

The largest ever haul of the amphetamine-type stimulant known as "Captagon" was recorded in Greece this week, with nearly 1.600 kilos of the drug - corresponding to more than 10 million pills - seized in three containers at the port of Piraeus.

The containers had reportedly been shipped to Piraeus from the port of Latakia, in Syria, with a final destination, after transiting the Greek port, being China. A bill of lading for the containers claimed they contained only MDF boards, divided into 20 pallets.

The drugs were seized in a joint operation with the DEA.

The pills have been dubbed by the media as the ISIS terrorists' "chemical courage".