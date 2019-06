Footwear and apparel giant Nike chose the summit of fabled Mount Olympus this week to honor 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, erecting a small basketball hoop on the top of Greece's highest peak for a promotional campaign.

Nike's slogan on the backboard reads: "Fate can start you at the bottom. Dreams can take you to the top".

The relevant video was posted today on Nike's Tweeter feed: https://twitter.com/nikebasketball/status/1144474240021696512