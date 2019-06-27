Latest poll gives ND a 9%-point lead over SYRIZA

The latest opinion poll in Greece, released on Thursday, has New Democracy (ND) party fielding a 9-percentage-point lead over incumbent SYRIZA, with less than two weeks left before the July 7 general election.

Specifically, center-right ND is preferred by 36 percent of respondents in the poll to 27 percent for hard left SYRIZA, based on an extrapolation of valid responses.

The opinion poll was conducted by the Pulse firm and presented on the prime-time newscast of Athens-based Skai television.

The following trio of parties is also unchanged, compared to previous opinion polls by the same firm: KINAL (7 percent), the Community Party (5 percent) and a faltering Golden Dawn (4 percent).

Two newcomers continue to flirt with representation in Greece 300-deputy Parliament, Yanis Varoufakis' anti-austerity and left-wing MeRA25 (3.5 percent) and the national conservative Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) party.

The percentage of the undecided/no answer vote reached 7.5 percent.