Tianjin Port delegation in Piraeus, meets with chamber officials

A Chinese business delegation, led by the vice-president of the Tianjin Port company, Li Quaniyong, met on Tuesday with the president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, and other chamber officials in the port city, where Chinese multinational Cosco owns a controlling stake and holds the management of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

Promoting bilateral, commercial and maritime cooperation dominated the agenda of talks.

Discussions also touched on the performances and prospects of the two major ports of Piraeus and Tianjin, with the former today ranking second in the Mediterranean, sixth in Europe and 32nd in the world.

A decade after China's first major investment at the port of Piraeus, the China-Greece partnership is pushing to make Piraeus the biggest port in the Mediterranean, in terms of trade volume.