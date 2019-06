By L. Karageorgos

Costa Navarino, one of Greece's pre-eminent resorts, this week announced a cooperation agreement with German powerhouse Bayern Munich, with members of the pro football club's coaching staff holding practices for youth players from July 1 to Aug. 31.

Football camps are the latest edition to the Costa Navarino resort, in extreme southwest Greece, which includes the The Westin Resort Costa Navarino or The Romanos and a Luxury Collection Resort.