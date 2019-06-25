Reports point to possible OTE exit from Romania

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

DT-managed OTE, the dominant state-run telephony utility in Greece and the former state-run monopoly, is reportedly studying the prospect of exiting the Romanian market, which it entered in 1998.

The scenario was widely reported in international media this week, with reports pointing to a looming sale of Telekom Romania (TR) and Τelekom Romania Mobile (TRM). What fueled the latest round of speculation of a possible OTE de-investment from Romania was the hiring of Barclays as its adviser – seen as a sign that conditions have matured for such a move.

Telecoms analysts have pointed to OTE’s focus now being the Greek market, where it is implementing a two-billion-euro investment program until 2022. The program includes state-of-the-art networks, an online insurance subsidiary, a payment platform and even e-betting.