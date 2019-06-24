No compromise on TV debate ahead of July 7 general election appears

Monday, 24 June 2019 22:15
UPD:22:28
ICON Press/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΕΡΤ
A- A A+

No debate at all now appears as the most likely outcome of heated negotiations between political party representatives in Greece ahead of the July 7 general election, with each side accusing the other over the impasse.

Incumbent prime minister Alexis Tsipras and his hard left SYRIZA party had repeatedly demanded a one-on-one debate with his primary rival, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, especially in light of the fact that the latter and his center-right party are currently comfortably ahead in the opinion polls.

Conversely, Mitsotakis countered by offering to participate in televised debates with political party leaders represented in the recently dissolved Parliament.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών