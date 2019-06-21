Mitsotakis unveils core ND policy planks: Less taxes, better jobs, more security

Center-right New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday unveiled his poll-leading party's primary economic axes ahead of the July 7 general election, staying "on message" with pledges for less taxes of all types, including VAT rates, and less red-tape, with an emphasis on a pro-business environment in the thrice bailed-out country.

He unveiled ND's core campaign planks during an event at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center, close to the party's headquarters, with the event only available in a live broadcast via Youtube, a far cry from a similar presentation last week by his main political rival, outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. At the time, the state broadcaster (ERT) had cancelled its scheduled evening newscast and instead showed Tsipras' address live. ERT's management later issued an apology.

Among others, Mitsotakis promised that, if elected, a ND government will combat a demographic slide in the country by providing a 2,000-euro bonus for each child born in Greece, along with a reinstitution of tax breaks for offspring, monthly stipends for large families, and, creating more spots at public daycare centers for every child in the country in tandem with a 180-euro coupon for use in private daycare units.

In continuing to stress his party's "law and order" platform, he also said citizens' security - as well as heightened security for Greece's often porous borders - will be a priority for a ND government.