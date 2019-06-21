Greek jobless rate drops in spring season; higher in May 2019, yoy

Greece's official unemployment rate continued to fall in May 2019, with the number of registered jobless individuals easing under 930,000, reduced by roughly 44,000 from the previous month, April 2019.

A total reduction in the number of unemployed persons in a country of roughly 11 million, reached nearly 147.000 throughout the March-April 2019 period.

At the same time, then number of unemployed in May 2019 is higher by nearly 18,000 when compared to May 2018. The jobless rolls for the specific month in 2018 showed 911,556 people as officially unemployed.

At the same time, long-term unemployment continues to plague the figures, as 56 percent of registered jobless individuals have not been employed for more than 12 months or more.