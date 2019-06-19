ND foreign affairs sector head meets with US amb. to Greece

Wednesday, 19 June 2019
The latest developments in the eastern Mediterranean - in light of continued Turkish provocations in Cyprus' EEZ - were on the agenda of talks on Wednesday between New Democracy (ND) party's foreign policy sector head, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, and US ambassador to the Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

According to reports, both men reiterated that regional stability and security is in the common interest of both Greece and the United States, one based on the condition of respect for sovereign rights and international law.

Afterwards, Koumoutsakos, a former foreign ministry spokesman, noted that "Turkey must cease actions that violate international law, disrupt good-neighborly relations and aim to impede positive energy-related developments in the eastern Mediterranean. Any effort aimed at destabilization is doomed to fail."

