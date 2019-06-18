Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes IMO decision regarding low-sulfurbunkering fuel enforcement

Tuesday, 18 June 2019 14:04
UPD:14:18
A- A A+

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) on Tuesday welcomed the adoption, by the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 101) of an action plan to deal with critical safety and responsibility issues related to low-sulfur (0.5%) bunkering fuels.

The UGS pointed to a decision calling on national governments to give priority to action against vendors who have delivered fuel that is not compatible with the minimum specifications stipulated in the international agreement regarding Low Flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code).

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών