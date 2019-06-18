Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes IMO decision regarding low-sulfurbunkering fuel enforcement

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) on Tuesday welcomed the adoption, by the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 101) of an action plan to deal with critical safety and responsibility issues related to low-sulfur (0.5%) bunkering fuels.

The UGS pointed to a decision calling on national governments to give priority to action against vendors who have delivered fuel that is not compatible with the minimum specifications stipulated in the international agreement regarding Low Flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code).