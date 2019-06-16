9.8%-point for ND in latest weekend opinion poll

Opposition New Democracy (ND) party continued to "flirt" with a double-digit percentage point leader over incumbent SYRIZA in the latest opinion poll to be announced over the weekend, with just three weeks left until a general election on July 7.

According to the poll, conducted by the Marc firm and bannered on the front-page of Greece's best-selling Sunday weekly, "Proto Thema", center-right ND is preferred by 34.4 percent of respondents, with hard left SYRIZA picking up 24.6 percent.

The socialist Kinima Allaghis (Movement for Change), the successor formation to once formidable PASOK, is in third place, with 7.1 percent, a showing that has more-or-less has not changed for several months.

The Communist Party (KKE) is given 4.9 percent, while ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn continues its slide in opinion poll results, this time falling to 3.5 percent.

At least two other parties, both newcomers, appear near or just above the 3-percent (of valid votes) threshold for Parliament representation: Yanis Varoufakis' MeRA25 and the national conservative Elliniki Lysi (Greek solution), at 3.4 and 3 percent, respectively.

The percentage of the undecided vote, in the poll, reached 10.8 percent.