IMF's Rice: Up to Euro partners to take next step for premature payment of Fund loan by Greece

An IMF spokesman on Wednesday clarified that European partners must take the next step if Greece insists on paying off a more expensive loan extended by the Fund before its maturity expires, speaking during a press briefing.

Gerry Rice fielded a press related to a statement by a European official in Brussels, who said that Athens has so far not submitted an official request for an early payment of an IMF loan.

Asked about a coming visit by an IMF mission to Greece, with the purpose being a review of the Greek economy for an Article IV report, he said the visit will come after the July 7 snap election in the country.