IMF's Rice: Up to Euro partners to take next step for premature payment of Fund loan by Greece

Thursday, 13 June 2019 20:07
An IMF spokesman on Wednesday clarified that European partners must take the next step if Greece insists on paying off a more expensive loan extended by the Fund before its maturity expires, speaking during a press briefing.

Gerry Rice fielded a press related to a statement by a European official in Brussels, who said that Athens has so far not submitted an official request for an early payment of an IMF loan.

Asked about a coming visit by an IMF mission to Greece, with the purpose being a review of the Greek economy for an Article IV report, he said the visit will come after the July 7 snap election in the country.

