Criticism over state TV channel's live broadcast of incumbent PM's campaign rally instead of nightly news

A decision by the state broadcaster (ERT) on Monday evening to cancel its primetime newscast and, instead, show the kick-off campaign address by incumbent Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, generated a firestorm of criticism in the subsequent hours.

Tsipras appeared live on ERT's airwaves in place of the nightly news program, with the broadcaster's management later issuing an apology.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND), other political groups and social media users on Tuesday eviscerated the both the outgoing leftist premier and ERT, whose news division has attracted its fair share of criticism for alleged bias in favor of the government and ruling party.

"Mr. Tsipras and four to five ministers today (Monday) attempted, in a nationwide broadcast, to persuade the Greek people that for the past four and a half years they lived in another country. The fact that the main ERT newscast, instead of the day's news, showed all of SYRIZA's campaign event will be remembered as a monument of journalistic shame for the public television," ND said in a statement.