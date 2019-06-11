Reuters cites top Pentagon military officer as saying Greece a possible F-35 buyer

Tuesday, 11 June 2019 18:22
UPD:18:26
REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A- A A+

Greece is among the potential new buyers of the US-made F-35, according to a Reuters dispatch on Tuesday, which cited statements by Vice Adm. Mathias Winter, the head of the US Pentagon's F-35 office.

Reuters had the high-ranking Pentagon military listing off Greece, Singapore, Romania, Spain and Portugal as likely buyers of the state-of-the-art warplane, while he cited interest by Finland, Switzerland and the UAE.

Additionally, Reuters pointed to a “handshake” agreement between the Pentagon with Lockheed Martin Co to "cut 8.8 percent from the price of its latest order of F-35A fighter jet, shaving a year from the time frame in which each aircraft will cost less than $80 million".

 

