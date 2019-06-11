Vessel carrying irregular migrants sinks off Lesvos, six fatalities reported so far

A migrant-laden vessel attempting to approach the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos (Mytilene) sunk on Tuesday morning some 2.5 nautical miles from the island's capital, with six fatalities reported so far.

According to reports, another 57 people were rescued from the waters and were transported to the capital city of Mytilene.

The victims are four women, a man and a young girl.

As with numerous other such instances over the past few years, migrant smugglers operating on the opposite Turkish coast loaded third country nationals on unsafe vessels and attempted to illegal transport them to Greek isles, the nearest EU off the Asia Minor coast.