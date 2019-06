A trio of well-known Greek resorts picked up European distinctions this week, during the 26th "World Travel Awards", held in Madeira, Portugal, with Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas, picking up two awards: Europe's Leading Luxury Villa Resort 2019 and Greece's Leading Hotel 2019.

Elounda Bay Palace Hotel was voted as the Mediterranean's Leading Luxury Resort 2019.

Grand Resort Lagonissi picked up a top European luxury hotel distinction as well.