Athens bourse posts 13-month peak ahead of official declaration of early elex for July 7

Monday, 10 June 2019 16:51
UPD:16:56
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

A more-or-less two-week "rally" at the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) continued on Monday, hours before snap elections in the country will officially be declared for July 7.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will finally pass through the front gate of the presidential mansion to tender his and his government's resignation, meaning the dissolution of the current Parliament plenum and declaration of a general election for the first Sunday of July - two weeks after he conceded defeat hours after a poor electoral showing in the May 26 European Parliament election.

The "bulls" on the ATHEX board are also watching the process and are apparently optimistic of looming political developments in thrice bailed-out Greece, as the general index on Monday gained more than 3.2 percent (842.46 points); and nearly 8 percent for the banking index.

The performance is the best over the past 13 months, with turnover exceeding 63 million euros by 15.00 (13.00 GMT).

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών