DryShips announces full acquisition Heidmar tanker pool operator

DryShips on Monday announced the acquisition Heidmar Inc., a global tanker pool operator, acquiring 100-percent of the latter's shares.

Prior to the transaction, DryShips indirectly owned approximately 49.8 percent of Heidmar. As part of the transaction, DryShips acquired the remaining 50.2 percent of Heidmar, which was held by other unaffiliated entities, for an aggregate consideration of approximately 17 million USD, according to a press release by the company.

“We are excited to complete the acquisition of 100% of Heidmar and to simplify its ownership structure that will allow us to develop Heidmar to its full potential as an independent business line," DryShips chairman and CEO George Economou said afterwards.

According to profile, DryShips is a diversified owner and operator of ocean-going cargo vessels that operate worldwide. As of June 2019, the company operates a fleet of 32 vessels comprised of six Panamax drybulk vessels; nine Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; five Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; one VLCC; three Aframax tankers; two Suezmax tankers; and six offshore support vessels, including two platform supply and four oil spill recovery vessels.