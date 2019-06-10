KPMG: Greece first in terms of bootleg cig, tobacco products sales in EU28; lost revenue of 690 mln€ in 2018

Monday, 10 June 2019 13:39
UPD:13:40
REUTERS/JASON REED
A- A A+

Greece-based cigarette maker Papastratos on Monday called for continued action against the bootleg sale of tobacco products in the country, following the release of a KPMG report showing that the illegal trafficking of such products comprises a whopping 23.6 percent of the total market for 2018.

The figure is higher by 5.6 percentage points from 2017, with Greece in the unenviable top spot among EU member-states in terms of bootleg cigarettes and tobacco sold.

The EU-wide "Stella Report", which was commission by Philip Morris International (PMI), showed lost revenues for the Greek state at 690 million euros for 2018.

Moreover, thrice bailed-out Greece is second in terms of the number of adulterated cigarettes circulated in its domestic market, a whopping1.5 billion cigarettes.

Cracking down on the bootleg sale of cigarettes and tobacco products - all the way from transnational smuggling rings down to street-side peddling by illegal migrants - had been repeatedly cited as one of the "sources" of future increased state revenues - along with a crackdown on fuel smuggling - by the leftist SYRIZA party before it assumed power in January 2015.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών