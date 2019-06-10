Outlay by Vafias shipping concerns reaches 90 mln USD for vessel purchases over recent period

By L. Karageorgos

The Vafias family, headed by veteran shipping executive Nikos Vafias, has reportedly invested upwards of 90 million USD over the recent period for various types of second-hand vessels.

The Vafias family's fleet includes bulkers, tankers and LPG carriers, with the latter mostly managed through NASDAQ-listed StealthGas, run by Harry Vafias.

Four vessel purchases were announced last week: a capesize bulker, two LPG carriers and an aframax tanker bought in an auction.