Outlay by Vafias shipping concerns reaches 90 mln USD for vessel purchases over recent period

Monday, 10 June 2019 10:56
By L. Karageorgos
lkar@naftemporiki.gr

The Vafias family, headed by veteran shipping executive Nikos Vafias, has reportedly invested upwards of 90 million USD over the recent period for various types of second-hand vessels.

The Vafias family's fleet includes bulkers, tankers and LPG carriers, with the latter mostly managed through NASDAQ-listed StealthGas, run by Harry Vafias.

Four vessel purchases were announced last week: a capesize bulker, two LPG carriers and an aframax tanker bought in an auction.

