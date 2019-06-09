Mitsotakis from Kastellorizo: Unity the shield for country's security, defense

Sunday, 09 June 2019 14:00
UPD:14:01
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤ

Ο πρόεδρος της Νέας Δημοκρατίας Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης μιλάει στο Επιμελητήριο Δωδεκανήσου, στη Ρόδο, Σάββατο 8 Ιουνίου 2019. Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης πραγματοποιεί διήμερη περιοδεία σε νησιά της Δωδεκανήσου. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΝΔ/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis travelled to the extreme southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo as part of his ongoing nationwide tour of the country ahead of the July 7 snap election, with the specific location entailing a heightened symbolism.

Kastellorizo lies only a couple of kilometers from the Turkish mainland, while it was from the isle that then prime minister George Papandreou announced in May 2010 that Greece would seek a bailout from the IMF and Eurozone.

"The unity of our nation comprises a shield for the security of the homeland," he said, stressing that every provocation and dispute" will be answered - a direct reference to continued Turkish provocations and disregard of international law.

