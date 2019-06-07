Latest opinion poll gives ND up to 10.2%-point lead; six parties expected in new Parliament

The latest opinion, coming days after the second round defeat of ruling SYRIZA party in local government run-off elections assessed main opposition New Democracy (ND) party's lead over the former at 10.2 percentage points.

The opinion poll was published by the Metron Analysis firm and presented on the main newscast of the Athens-based Alpha TV station.

The poll gives center-right ND between 37 to 42.6 percent, based on respondents' answers, compared with 27 to 32.2 percent for hard left SYRIZA. Social democrat KINAL appears moving upwards, with its support at between 6.2 to 9.2 percent. The Communist Party at between 3.6 to 6 percent and the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn at between 3.5 to 5.9 percent.

A newcomer, as far as the opinion poll results are concerned, is Yanis Varoufakis' MeRA25 (Diem25) party, which polls between 2.5 to 4.5 percent. Exceeding 3 percent of the total number of valid votes in a general election means Parliament representation.

Conversely, another newcomer, the national conservative "Elliniki Lysi" (Greek Solution) party appears missing out on Parliament entry, posting between 1.6 to 3.4 percent.

The opinion poll was conducted between June 3 and June 5 with a sample of 1,203 respondents.