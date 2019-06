By E. Triiri

Greek bond spreads continued to post historic lows this month, following the trend in the Eurozone but also on the back of new figures showing a weakening of the economic performance for Germany and the US.

The yield for the Greek 10-year bond continued to fall on Friday, nearly reaching the all-time low of 2.8 percent and with the spread at 306 basis points.

The yield for the five-year Greek bond, maturing in 2024, fell to 1.61 percent.