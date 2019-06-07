Eurostat: Greek GDP growth falling behind Eurozone, other post-bailout EZ members

By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's annual GDP rate has slowed, compared to the three previous quarter, according to comprehensive figures announced this week by Eurostat. Nevertheless, the EU executive's statistics authority said employment continues to increase in the thrice bailed-out country.

Greek GDP increased, on an annual basis, by 1.3 percent in Q1 2019, slowed from 1.5 and 2.1 in the immediately preceding quarters, respectively.

At the same time, and coming on the heels of a particularly negative EU Commission report on Greek finances and the current Tsipras government's economic management, other previously bailed out Eurozone member-states posted higher growth rates: Cyprus 3.5 percent; Ireland 2.6 (Q4 2018); Portugal 1.8 percent.

Spain, moreover, posted a Q1 2019 GDP hike of 2.4 percent.