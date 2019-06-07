Frigoglass to shut down western Greece plant

Frigoglass on Friday morning abruptly announced the closure of its plant in the Kato Achaia district of western Greece, near the port city of Patras.

A parent company statement noted that past restructuring efforts failed to turn its Greek manufacturing operations competitive.

A statement added "... the Group will get into a consultation process with the plant’s Labor Union to jointly formulate the best possible terms and conditions of disengagement of the related employees, in line with its capabilities."

The announcement comes after another mainstay on Greek super markets' shelves for decades, the evaporated milk Vlachas, said it was moving production outside Greece.