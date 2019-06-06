Mitsotakis, US Amb. Pyatt meet on Thurs

Thursday, 06 June 2019 21:30
UPD:21:32
INTIME NEWS/ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ
A- A A+

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday met with US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, with talks touching, as expected, on bilateral issues as well as regional developments.

According to reports, Amb. Pyatt congratulated Mitsotakis over ND's recent victories in the European Parliament election and local government races.

On his part, the center-right political leader reiterated his support for an even greater strengthening of strategic dialogue between the two long-time allies.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών