Mitsotakis, US Amb. Pyatt meet on Thurs

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday met with US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, with talks touching, as expected, on bilateral issues as well as regional developments.

According to reports, Amb. Pyatt congratulated Mitsotakis over ND's recent victories in the European Parliament election and local government races.

On his part, the center-right political leader reiterated his support for an even greater strengthening of strategic dialogue between the two long-time allies.