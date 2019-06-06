UK shipping minister tours Piraeus Port Authority on Thurs.

The UK’s transport and maritime minister, Nusrat Ghani, on Thursday toured the port of Piraeus, where she was received by Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) deputy CEOs Capt. Weng Lin and Angelos Karakostas. She was briefed on the port’s overall operations and performance.

Ghani was accompanied by the counsellor and deputy head of mission at the British embassy in Athens, James Bryce.

Chinese multinational Cosco purchased a majority stake of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) in an international tender prior to 2015 and assumed is management in August 2016.

Piraeus is the biggest and busiest port facility in Greece and one of the biggest in the Mediterranean basin.