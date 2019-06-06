Amnesty International hails Tsipras govt's 'about-face' over definition of rape in proposed penal code changes

Thursday, 06 June 2019 17:25
UPD:17:26
Shutterstock
A- A A+

Amnesty International, in a relevant announcement, on Thursday afternoon praised the withdrawal of a proposed amendment to Greece's penal code, which aimed to alter the definition of the offense of rape, with the danger being that certain instances would be prosecuted as misdeameanors, rather than felonies.

AI referred to a "historic victory" for the women's movement and the movement for human rights.

The group praised the fact that a re-phrased amendment includes the concept of consent as a definition in determining rape. 

