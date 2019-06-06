Hybrid wind/hydro power unit on Ikaria expected to produce half of isle's energy needs

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

A new hybrid power unit on the verdant eastern Aegean island of Ikaria will generate up to 50 percent of the power consumed on the isle from "green energy", namely, wind farms and a hydroelectric unit using two separate reservoirs.

Operation of the unit is expected to reduce emissions by 13.800 tons, on an annual basis, from the oil-fired generator now operating on the island.

The proposed project, named "Naeras", is valued at 50 million euros, and is being promoted by the Public Power Corp. (PPC).