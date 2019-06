By E. Sakellari

The Piraeus Bank Group will offer up 42 properties it owns around Greece, with an electronic auction set for July 9 and 10 on its special purpose platform.

The properties includes apartments, residences, office space, shops, tracts of land and entire buildings, including in the greater Athens and Thessaloniki, as well holiday areas.

Information on specific properties, as well as relevant forms, are posted on the site properties4sale.gr