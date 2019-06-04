Greek state arrears to private sector drop in April; tax rebates owed rise, however

The state's arrears to the private sector decreased by 119 million euros in April 2019, although outstanding tax rebates during the same month increased by 283 million euros.

According to finance ministry figures released on Wednesday, total arrears owed to the private sector dropped to 1.66 billion euros, down from 1.779 billion in March 2019.

At the same time, tax rebates owed to taxpayers and businesses reached roughly 700 million euros, up from 417 million euros the previous month.

The development means that a "prior action" demanded by creditors in the post-bailout period, namely, completely covering the state's arrears to the private sector, remains unfulfilled.