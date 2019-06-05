Unprecedented honor by American Bureau of Shipping to Greece-based Arcadia shipping for flawless inspections

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Greece-based Arcadia shipping has been honored by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) as the posting the best performance in vessel inspections for 2018, with company executives presented with a relevant award at an event this week at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC).

The company's vessels successfully passed 34 inspections in US territory in 2018, with nary a warning issued - an unprecedented accomplishment in port state control worldwide.

The event, in fact, marked the first time that the ABS has bestowed the specific honor.

Arcadia retains 14 tankers, all flying the Greek flagged and staffed with Greek merchant seamen, whereas the Arcadia group - managed by the Angelopoulos brothers - retains 25 vessels.