Commission report: Risks of Greece missing fiscal targets due to recent 'reform fatigue'

The EU Commission, as widely expected, on Wednesday conveyed its concern over a series of pre-election pledges by the current Tsipras government, warning of the negative impact they will have - if implemented - on Greece's closely scrutinized finances.

A report on the third post-bailout "enhanced supervision" directly expresses the EU executive's concerns, without mincing its words, regardless of the fact that Greece is now amid a campaign season - snap elections will be held on July 7,

"... The activation of enhanced surveillance for Greece acknowledges the fact that over the medium term, Greece needs to continue adopting measures to address the sources or potential sources of economic and financial difficulties, while implementing structural reforms to support robust and sustainable economic growth.

The full report is found here:

https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/economy-finance/ip103_en.pdf