Deadline for submitting tax returns in Greece extended to July 29; 2.2 mln already filed

Greek tax authorities have extended the deadline for submitting returns – for fiscal 2018 – with the pushed back date being July 29. The new deadline affects individual taxpayers and legal entities, all types of businesses, non-profit organizations etc.

Up until now, some 2.2 million tax returns have been electronically submitted, with 2.93 million statements generated, of with nearly 790,000 are show a debt to the state; more than 334,000 showing a tax rebate due and nearly 1.8 million a zero balance.