Fraport AG issued highest dividend ever on back of profitability of int'l activities, especially Greece operations

By F. Zois

fzois@naftemporiki.gr

Fraport Group distributed the biggest-ever dividend in its history for 2018 on the back of a robust performance of its subsidiary in Greece, which manages 14 regional airports around the country via a 40-year concession.

Moreover, shareholders of Fraport A.G. late last week were briefed on plans to boost investments by subsidiaries in Greece, Brazil and Peru.

The Frankfurt general assembly of shareholders decided to issue a dividend of two euros per share, up 50 cents - or one-third - from the dividend distributed for 2017.

According to the economic results announced from 2018, Fraport's international activities and services account for 36 percent of EBITDA, reaching 1.1 billion euros (12.5 percent).