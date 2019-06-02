Opinion poll coinciding with Sunday's local govt elex keeps ND lead at 9% points over SYRIZA

Sunday, 02 June 2019 20:42
UPD:20:46
George Vitsaras / SOOC/George Vitsaras
A- A A+

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) is given a nine-percentage-point lead over ruling SYRIZA in a latest opinion poll released to coincide with the first results of Sunday's second round of municipal and regional government elections.

The poll was conducted by the Pulse firm and broadcast on the Athens-based Skai television  station, among the most vocal critics of the current hard left government.

ΣΚΑΪ

Specifically, center-right ND is given a breadth of support by respondents of between 31.5 to 36.5 percent, with SYRIZA fielding between 22.5 to 27.5 percent.

The social democrat Kinima Allaghis party is between 6.5 to 9.5 percent, followed by the Communist Party (KKE) - 4.5 to 6.5 percent; Golden Dawn, 4 to 6 percent; the nascent Elliniki Lysi party, 3 to 5 percent, and Yanis Varoufakis' MeRA25 party 2 to 4 percent.

ΣΚΑΪ

Exceeding a 3-percent threshold in the general election (as a percentage of valid votes) is necessary for representation in Parliament.

The level of the undecided vote was gauged at 6.5 percent.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών