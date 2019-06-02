Opinion poll coinciding with Sunday's local govt elex keeps ND lead at 9% points over SYRIZA

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) is given a nine-percentage-point lead over ruling SYRIZA in a latest opinion poll released to coincide with the first results of Sunday's second round of municipal and regional government elections.

The poll was conducted by the Pulse firm and broadcast on the Athens-based Skai television station, among the most vocal critics of the current hard left government.

ΣΚΑΪ

Specifically, center-right ND is given a breadth of support by respondents of between 31.5 to 36.5 percent, with SYRIZA fielding between 22.5 to 27.5 percent.

The social democrat Kinima Allaghis party is between 6.5 to 9.5 percent, followed by the Communist Party (KKE) - 4.5 to 6.5 percent; Golden Dawn, 4 to 6 percent; the nascent Elliniki Lysi party, 3 to 5 percent, and Yanis Varoufakis' MeRA25 party 2 to 4 percent.

ΣΚΑΪ

Exceeding a 3-percent threshold in the general election (as a percentage of valid votes) is necessary for representation in Parliament.

The level of the undecided vote was gauged at 6.5 percent.