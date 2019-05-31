Greece, North Macedonia to upgrade liaison offices in either country to embassy level

Greece and its newly christened neighbor, the Republic North Macedonia, on Friday took another major step towards normalizing bilateral relations - within the framework of the landmark Prespa agreement - as liaison offices operated by each country in the other's capital will be upgrade to full-fledged embassies.

Athens and Skopje exchanged diplomatic notifications to the effect.

Greece's consular office in the city of Bitola, in the southwest corner of North Macedonia, will be upgraded to the consulate level, similarly for the North Macedonia commercial affairs office in Thessaloniki.