Greek 10-year bond reaches historic low in Friday's trading

The 10-year Greek bond fell beneath the 3-percent yield in trading on Friday, a historic low that comes days after ruling SYRIZA party suffered a convincing defeat in the European Parliament election and in the first round of municipal and regional elections.

Conversely, profit-taking was on the itinerary at the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) after a weeklong rally led to a 12-month general index high.

After noon local time the general index was marginally down at 0.40 percent, with the banking index suffering the biggest losses.