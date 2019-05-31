ATHEX rally this week after Europarliament results, declaration of snap election

By I. Zafolia

izaf@naftemporiki.gr

The general index at the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) this week surpassed the 800-point mark after roughly a year, reaching 813.33.

In the wake of the European Parliament election on Sunday and the same-day declaration by leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of a snap election, investors appeared "bullish" over ATHEX shares while the 10-year Greek bond dropped to yields not seen since 2005.

The banking index on Thursday closed up by 6.61 percent, reaching 759.98 points.

Overall, in the days after Sunday's Europarliament and local government elections profits generated on the "big board" reached nearly 12 percent, with a gain in capitalization totaling 4.11 billion euros.