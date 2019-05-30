Iraqi man arrested in Athens as alleged ISIS terrorist; implicated in death of Yazidi girl who died of thirst in Mosul

An Iraqi national, 27, was arrested by police in central Athens on Thursday, who executed a European warrant issued by German authorities on terrorism charges against the man.

The suspect is alleged to have been an "ISIS" member in Iraq.

The foreign national was led to the Korydallos penitentiary until the process for his extradition is completed.

According to Euronews, citing news reports from Germany, the alleged jihadi is the husband of a German woman who is currently standing trial for causing a five-year-old Yazidi girl to die of thirst while living in then IS-occupied Mosul, Iraq, in 2015.

Euronews reminded that under international law, war crimes can be tried in any jurisdiction regardless of where the crime took place or the nationality of the alleged perpetrator or victim.

"Jennifer W." is on trial in Munich on charges of homicide and war crimes.

"The 27-year-old foreign national arrested in Athens is accused of 'purchasing' the Yazidi child and her mother, a co-plaintiff in the trial, as household "slaves" whom they held captive while Prosecutors alleged Taha A. chained the little girl up outside the home after she wet her mattress and the couple then let the child die of thirst in the heat," Euronews reported.

Hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals, especially from warzones in the Middle East, were ferried over onto a handful of eastern Aegean Greek islands by migrant smugglers operated from western Turkey in 2015 - months after a hard leftist SYRIZA power formed a "strange bedfellows" coalition government in Athens with the right-wing populist AN.EL party.

The irregular migrant/refugee crisis later took on a pan-European dimension after tens of thousands of people attempted to reach preferred destinations in central and western Europe, especially Germany.