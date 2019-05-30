ND rejects compromise by justice minister over consensus to appoint new high court justices

Thursday, 30 May 2019 20:44
UPD:20:47
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) flatly rejected a "quasi olive branch" extended by the justice minister hours earlier, with the latter offering the rival party a say in the selection of a handful of new high court justices ahead of the July 7 snap election.

In a swift reply, ND's shadow justice minister, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, referred to an "egregiously counter-institutional procedure" that the center-right party cannot back.

Panagiotopoulos pointed to the fact that the Justice Minister, Michalis Kalogirou, himself recognized that the attempt to appoint new top justices and high court prosecutors - given that the term of the current office-holders expires on June 30 - by the outgoing Tsipras government raises a "political issue".

