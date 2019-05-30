Govt abruptly demands resignation by CEO of state-run natgas utility (De.pa), amid strike action

The relevant energy minister has reportedly requested the resignation of Public Gas Corp. of Greece (De.pa) CEO Dimitris Tzortzis, some 40 days before snap elections are held on Sunday, July 7.

The abrupt development comes amid an industrial action by De.pa contract workers, who are demanding that they be granted permanent status with the state-run natgas utility.

The reason, according to the same reports, is that the hard left government and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis consider that Tzortzis facilitated a lawsuit filed by two contractors against the union representing the specific striking workers.