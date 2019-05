Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday received former ND leader Costas Karamanlis at the former's office in Parliament. Karamanlis was the Greek prime minister between 2004 to 2009.

Results of the recent European Parliament election, a victory for the center-right party over hard left and ruling SYRIZA were reportedly on the agenda, as well as the now looming general election on July 7.

The symbolism of the meeting, however, was greater than the reportedly topics up for discussions, as pro-government media and a bevy of SYRIZA cadres had over the past claimed "neutral" relations between the two.

However, Karamanlis has very publicly back Mitsotakis and ND's candidates ahead of the Europarliament election and local government races around the country.